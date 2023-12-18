Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Ramsey County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mounds Park Academy at St Paul Academy and Summit School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy for Sciences & Agriculture High School at Avail Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Fridley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
