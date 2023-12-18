Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mower County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mower County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Mower County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lanesboro High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Adams, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
