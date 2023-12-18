The Minnesota Wild, including Mats Zuccarello, are in action Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Zuccarello's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Zuccarello has a goal in six games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zuccarello has a point in 20 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Zuccarello has an assist in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 28 Games 2 28 Points 2 6 Goals 0 22 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.