The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marco Rossi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

In nine of 28 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Rossi's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:59 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

