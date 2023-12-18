Will Marco Rossi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 18?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marco Rossi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Rossi stats and insights
- In nine of 28 games this season, Rossi has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Rossi's shooting percentage is 17.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Rossi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-1
Wild vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
