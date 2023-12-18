Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
