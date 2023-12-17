The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) will meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Nate Heise: 14.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tytan Anderson: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jacob Hutson: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bowen Born: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Campbell: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank
171st 75.4 Points Scored 69.1 283rd
268th 75.3 Points Allowed 85.1 355th
255th 31.5 Rebounds 30.3 294th
315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 234th
120th 8.1 3pt Made 5.0 336th
126th 14.3 Assists 10.3 335th
68th 10.3 Turnovers 9.6 36th

