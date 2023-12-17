The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will aim to break a nine-game road skid when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Braves' opponents have hit.

Northern Iowa is 2-2 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 241st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves rank 314th.

The Panthers score 75.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 87.2 the Braves give up.

Northern Iowa has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 87.2 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Northern Iowa averages 78 points per game at home, compared to 77.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.

The Panthers allow 67 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 83 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Northern Iowa has played better at home this season, sinking 10.3 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule