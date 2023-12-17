Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly Women's MVC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MVC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
MVC Power Rankings
1. Belmont
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: W 65-54 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: B1G+
2. Drake
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 89-78 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Dakota
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
3. Illinois State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: L 64-62 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Louis
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Murray State
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 98-79 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
5. UIC
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: W 76-46 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: UTEP
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 150th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: L 76-58 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Drake
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 78-59 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
- Last Game: W 72-65 vs Wichita State
Next Game
- Opponent: BYU
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. Indiana State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 277th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: L 65-62 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20
10. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th
- Last Game: W 83-64 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
11. Bradley
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: L 86-66 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
12. Evansville
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 341st
- Last Game: W 70-68 vs Lindenwood (MO)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: B1G+
