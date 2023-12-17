Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.