Should you wager on Zach Bogosian to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 15 games this season.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

