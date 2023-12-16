The Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) on the road on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

The Wild have gone 6-4-0 in the last 10 contests, scoring 29 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.7%). They have conceded 19 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 2-4-6 in overtime games as part of an 11-12-4 overall record.

In the three games this season the Wild scored only one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Minnesota has scored two goals in six games this season (2-3-1 record, five points).

The Wild have scored at least three goals 17 times, and are 9-6-2 in those games (to register 20 points).

In the nine games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-5-0 record (eight points).

In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Wild went 3-7-2 in those matchups (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 19th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 20th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 15th 30.4 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30 13th 21st 17.2% Power Play % 26.67% 5th 32nd 71.58% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 24th

Wild vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

