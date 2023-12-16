Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers meet at Target Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSIN

BSN and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -143)

Saturday's points prop bet for Towns is 23.5 points. That's 1.9 more than his season average of 21.6.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (9.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (9.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- 3.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Towns has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -112) 12.5 (Over: -130)

The 14.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 12.5.

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 24.5-point prop total for Anthony Edwards on Saturday is 0.9 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.6.

His rebounding average -- 5.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.

Edwards averages 5.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Edwards, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

