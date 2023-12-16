Will T.J. Hockenson get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals come together in Week 15 on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson's team-leading 839 yards receiving (64.5 per game) have come on 85 catches (116 targets) and he has scored five touchdowns.

In four of 13 games this season, Hockenson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0 Week 10 Saints 15 11 134 1 Week 11 @Broncos 7 4 55 0 Week 12 Bears 6 5 50 1 Week 14 @Raiders 8 5 53 0

