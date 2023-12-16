When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Minnesota be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Minnesota ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 1-1 NR NR 163

Minnesota's best wins

Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Minnesota secured its signature win of the season on December 6, a 76-65 home victory. The leading point-getter against Nebraska was Joshua Ola-Joseph, who tallied 15 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

86-67 at home over UAPB (No. 238/RPI) on November 21

67-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 18

80-60 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273/RPI) on November 6

77-57 at home over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on December 9

97-64 at home over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on November 30

Minnesota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, the Golden Gophers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Golden Gophers have seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Minnesota gets the 312th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Golden Gophers have 19 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to Minnesota's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Minnesota's next game

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ball State Cardinals

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: B1G+

