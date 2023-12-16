When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Kirill Kaprizov light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

Kaprizov has scored in eight of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Kaprizov has picked up five goals and eight assists on the power play.

Kaprizov averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.2%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:38 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 2 1 1 21:37 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:35 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:45 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

