Can we count on Jacob Middleton lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

  • In four of 27 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Middleton has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:02 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:30 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:47 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

