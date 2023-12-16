We have high school basketball action in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Robbinsdale Cooper High School at Highland Park Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 15

12:00 AM CT on December 15 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastview High School at Washburn High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16

12:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Lutheran High School at St. Agnes School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16

3:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeville South High School at Hopkins High School