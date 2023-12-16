Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
Will Frederick Gaudreau light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:27
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
