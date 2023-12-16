If you reside in Crow Wing County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Crosby-Ironton High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16

2:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Crosby, MN

Crosby, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Ridge High School at Crosby-Ironton High School