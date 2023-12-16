Saturday's contest between the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) going head to head at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 80-79 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.2)

Creighton (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 159.8

Creighton is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama's 4-4-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Bluejays' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Crimson Tide's games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allow 65 per contest (51st in college basketball).

The 40.4 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 48th in the country, and are 10.1 more than the 30.3 its opponents record per outing.

Creighton makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 7.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Bluejays rank fifth in college basketball by averaging 111 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 78th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.7 per game (42nd in college basketball action) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 93.2 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.

The 39.4 rebounds per game Alabama accumulates rank 72nd in the country, 7.4 more than the 32 its opponents pull down.

Alabama hits 11.6 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 40.9% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.7%.

Alabama forces 11.8 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (188th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.