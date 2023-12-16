Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
Will Brock Faber light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Faber's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|30:08
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:00
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
