Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Anoka County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cloquet High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16

11:30 AM CT on December 16 Location: Saint Francis, MN

Saint Francis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy Christian Academy at St. Croix Prep Academy