Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wabasha County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wabasha County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Wabasha County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eyota, MN
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
