Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rice County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rice County, Minnesota today? We've got you covered.
Rice County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School at Bethlehem Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Faribault, MN
- Conference: Gopher
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Northfield, MN
- Conference: Big 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
