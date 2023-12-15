Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Olmsted County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Olmsted County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Olmsted County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School at Dover-Eyota High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Eyota, MN
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Century High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Northfield, MN
- Conference: Big 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
