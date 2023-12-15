Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Martin County, Minnesota, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Martin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue Earth Area High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
