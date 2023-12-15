Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richfield High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Washington Technology Magnet School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robbinsdale Cooper High School at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Academy at St Paul Academy and Summit School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy Of Holy Angels at Brooklyn Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anthony Village High School at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
