Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Grant County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staples Motley High School at West Central Area Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Barrett, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
