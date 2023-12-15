Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cottonwood County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cottonwood County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Cottonwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Lake High School at Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Edgerton, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
