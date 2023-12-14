Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Washington County, Minnesota is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Forest Lake, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Math & Science Academy at Avail Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Fridley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
