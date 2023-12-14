Player props are listed for Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns, among others, when the Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS 22.5 (Over: -104)

Towns is averaging 21.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 lower than Thursday's prop total.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS 14.5 (Over: -111)

The 14.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Thursday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -118)

The 32 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 1.5 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (33.5).

He has averaged 1.3 fewer rebounds per game (8.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 3.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS 14.5 (Over: -111)

The 8.5-point prop total set for Dereck Lively on Thursday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (9).

He collects 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

