Take a look at the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 14 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves lost their last game 121-107 against the Pelicans on Monday. The Timberwolves got a team-best 17 points from Naz Reid in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Hip 24.4 5.6 4.8

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN

