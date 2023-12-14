Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Swift County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Swift County, Minnesota today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Swift County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benson High School at Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ashby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
