The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) are heavy, 24.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -24.5 143.5

Tommies Betting Records & Stats

St. Thomas has played just one game this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.

St. Thomas has had an average of 128.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 14.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

St. Thomas has gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both Marquette (4-4-0 ATS) and St. Thomas (4-4-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 50% 79.8 147.3 66 127.1 146.4 St. Thomas 1 12.5% 67.5 147.3 61.1 127.1 134.3

Additional St. Thomas Insights & Trends

The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-4-0 1-1 2-6-0 St. Thomas 4-4-0 0-0 1-7-0

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette St. Thomas 16-1 Home Record 12-2 8-4 Away Record 4-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-1-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

