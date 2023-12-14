The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41%).
  • St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
  • The Tommies put up an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 66 points, St. Thomas is 3-0.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, St. Thomas averaged 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Tommies gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than away (76.6).
  • St. Thomas drained more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan W 65-51 University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee W 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) - Schoenecker Arena
12/21/2023 Wisconsin-River Falls - Schoenecker Arena

