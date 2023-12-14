The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. Thomas Stats Insights

The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41%).

St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Tommies put up an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 66 points, St. Thomas is 3-0.

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, St. Thomas averaged 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Tommies gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than away (76.6).

St. Thomas drained more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).

