The Minnesota Wild, with Ryan Hartman, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Looking to bet on Hartman's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Hartman vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Hartman has averaged 14:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In five of 23 games this year, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hartman has registered a point in a game nine times this year out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hartman has an assist in five of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hartman goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Hartman Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 23 Games 3 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

