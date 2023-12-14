Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Redwood County, Minnesota is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Rock Central High School at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Tracy, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
