Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Otter Tail County, Minnesota today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henning High School at Sebeka High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Sebeka, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkers Prairie High School at Battle Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Battle Lake, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.