Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Conley, in his most recent showing, had 17 points and seven assists in a 121-107 loss to the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Conley, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.4 12.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.1 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.5 PRA -- 20.7 23.1 PR -- 14.5 15.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.8



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.5 per contest.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's opponents, the Mavericks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Mavericks have conceded 116.9 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 46 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 27.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have allowed 13.2 makes per game, 17th in the NBA.

Mike Conley vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 12 3 9 3 0 1 2/6/2023 31 10 1 11 1 0 0 1/28/2023 34 4 5 11 0 0 4 11/2/2022 33 11 1 8 1 0 1

