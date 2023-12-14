Matthew Boldy will be among those in action Thursday when his Minnesota Wild meet the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Boldy's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Boldy has averaged 12:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Boldy has scored a goal in six of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 19 games this season, Boldy has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Boldy hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 16 Points 5 7 Goals 3 9 Assists 2

