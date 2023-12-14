Will Matthew Boldy Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
In the upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Matthew Boldy to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Boldy stats and insights
- In six of 19 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has attempted three shots and scored two goals.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Boldy averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Boldy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
