For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jared Spurgeon a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through 13 games this season.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Spurgeon has picked up three assists on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Spurgeon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:20 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 28:33 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:56 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:14 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:40 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.