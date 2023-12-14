Can we expect Frederick Gaudreau scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

