Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Big Stone County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Big Stone County, Minnesota today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Big Stone County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dawson-Boyd High School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson-Boyd High School at Ortonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ortonville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.