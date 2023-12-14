Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Anoka County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anoka High School at South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Math & Science Academy at Avail Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Fridley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
