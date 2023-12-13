Minnesota vs. Grambling December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grambling Tigers (3-3) meet the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Williams Arena. This contest will tip off at 12:00 PM ET.
Minnesota vs. Grambling Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Mara Braun: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaya Battle: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Grace Grocholski: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mallory Heyer: 9.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sophie Hart: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Grambling Players to Watch
