Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Washington County, Minnesota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cristo Rey Jesuit School at St. Croix Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Stillwater, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.