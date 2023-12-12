Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Wadena County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bertha-Hewitt High School at Menahga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Menahga, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sebeka High School at Verndale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Verndale, MN
- Conference: Park Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.