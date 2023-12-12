Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sherburne County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Sherburne County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Sherburne County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
United Christian Academy at Spectrum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elk River, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
