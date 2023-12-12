Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Louis County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Saint Louis County, Minnesota has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Littlefork-Big Falls High School at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mountain Iron, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherry School at South Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Culver, MN
- Conference: Arrowhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
